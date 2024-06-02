Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Up 21.7% in May

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Starpharma Price Performance
SPHRY stock remained flat at $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. Starpharma has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.
About Starpharma
