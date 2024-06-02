STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in May

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.8 days.
STEP Energy Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS SNVVF remained flat at $2.95 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $3.56.
About STEP Energy Services
