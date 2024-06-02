Stifel Nicolaus Raises Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$11.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.75.

CS stock opened at C$9.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.62. The stock has a market cap of C$7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. In other Capstone Copper news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,600 shares of company stock worth $2,270,813. Insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

