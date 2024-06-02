StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $1.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $586,863.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.26. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by ($0.71). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 222.33% and a negative return on equity of 306.32%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.