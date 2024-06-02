StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IBTX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.36. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,326,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

