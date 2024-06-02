StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TATT opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.82. TAT Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

