StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.16. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,038 shares of company stock worth $1,552,570. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,720,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,425 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,951 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,034,000 after purchasing an additional 669,534 shares during the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,881,000. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,467,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Stories

