StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Union Bankshares stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Union Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

