StockNews.com Downgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

ACCO stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $486.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.66.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

