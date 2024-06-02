StockNews.com Downgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHRW. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.60.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $100.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.