StockNews.com Downgrades Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Investar Price Performance

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Investar has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $155.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Investar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Investar by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 609,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 215,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,175 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 36.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 214,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 57,178 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

