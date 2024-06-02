StockNews.com Downgrades Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

UTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.58 million, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 54.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

