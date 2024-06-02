StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNHI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $184,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 40.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 79.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,451,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

