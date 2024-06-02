StockNews.com Upgrades CTS (NYSE:CTS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTS. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti cut shares of CTS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

CTS stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.62. CTS has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CTS will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 9.41%.

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 27,905 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,314,604.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,465,341.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 27,905 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,314,604.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,465,341.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,504 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $212,138.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CTS by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CTS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

