Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSYS

Stratasys Stock Performance

SSYS opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.33. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 122,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.