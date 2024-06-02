Stratis Market Capitalization Reaches $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0742 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $41,328.42 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.52 or 0.05546675 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00051269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010541 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00017471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

