Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $46.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

