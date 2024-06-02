Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SRDX. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surmodics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Surmodics Stock Performance

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. Surmodics has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $42.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $599.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 56,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

