Susquehanna Cuts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $13.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.50 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,573 shares of the airline’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

