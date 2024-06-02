Susquehanna Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $110.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. Westpark Capital raised shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Okta from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.81.

Get Okta alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Okta

Okta Trading Down 0.1 %

OKTA opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.48. Okta has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,073,000 after acquiring an additional 128,906 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Okta by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 6,192.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Okta by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,910,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,969,000 after buying an additional 310,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.