TD Securities Boosts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $115.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DSGX. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 0.91.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $92,571,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,481,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 497.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 428,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after buying an additional 356,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,864,000 after buying an additional 278,796 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

