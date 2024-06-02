TD Securities Trims Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Target Price to C$7.50

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$8.40 price objective on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

TSE TF opened at C$7.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$589.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 110.86, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$5.74 and a twelve month high of C$7.85.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.23 million. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 72.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7258727 earnings per share for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.24%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

