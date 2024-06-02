Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TNK traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.83. 396,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,996. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.21. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.27.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $221.81 million during the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 37.39%. Analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

