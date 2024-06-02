Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 22,839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,597 shares of company stock worth $35,733,686. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $178.08. 67,314,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,949,680. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $567.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.