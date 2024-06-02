Tezos (XTZ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.23 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $921.71 million and approximately $23.23 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000951 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000739 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000545 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,004,607,468 coins and its circulating supply is 984,041,710 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.