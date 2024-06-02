TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$182.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cormark boosted their target price on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$216.00 to C$208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In other TFI International news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$210.00, for a total value of C$420,000.00. In other news, Director Sébastien Martel bought 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$189.23 per share, with a total value of C$399,279.52. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$210.00, for a total value of C$420,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$180.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$196.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$186.24. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$137.36 and a twelve month high of C$220.93.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

