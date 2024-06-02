Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Thales Stock Up 1.9 %

THLLY stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,875. Thales has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.68.

Thales Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5533 dividend. This is a boost from Thales’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

