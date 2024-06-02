The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 63,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 32,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.93. 19,816,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,560,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

