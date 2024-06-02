The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of The GDL Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 25.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 88,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 182,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 378,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 360.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

The GDL Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

GDL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. 3,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,054. The GDL Fund has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90.

The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement

About The GDL Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

(Get Free Report)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.