The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Trading of The GDL Fund
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 25.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 88,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 182,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 378,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 360.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period.
The GDL Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
GDL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. 3,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,054. The GDL Fund has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90.
The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The GDL Fund
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.