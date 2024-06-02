The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on GSK (NYSE:GSK)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GSK. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Get GSK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51. GSK has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. Analysts predict that GSK will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in GSK by 22.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GSK in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 7.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 14.4% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.