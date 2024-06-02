The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $74.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insmed from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insmed Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of INSM stock opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. Insmed has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $58.82.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

