The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Greenbrier Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $76,974.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,102.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,425.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $76,974.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,013. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $10,242,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 306.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 192,657 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $4,710,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 112.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 115,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 82,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:GBX opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Free Report

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.