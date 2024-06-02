The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The OLB Group stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.33% of The OLB Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

OLB stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,441. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.49. The OLB Group has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

The OLB Group ( NASDAQ:OLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

