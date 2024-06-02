The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,144,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $224.40 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.