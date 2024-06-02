The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Cut by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 101,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.6% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $103.91 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $189.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

