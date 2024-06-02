Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

THR has been the subject of several other reports. CJS Securities started coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Thermon Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Thermon Group by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

