Theta Fuel 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.20 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $632.90 million and approximately $15.20 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0964 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00052300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00017582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,567,681,842 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.