tomiNet (TOMI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43.40 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, tomiNet has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. tomiNet has a total market cap of $43.40 million and $21.16 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About tomiNet

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 138,786,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,418,759 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 138,786,748.8304138 with 115,418,759.77431668 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 0.389618 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $19,425,607.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

