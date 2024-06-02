Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242,358 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $790,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

