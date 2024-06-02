Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,153 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,269,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,890,676. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,647 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

