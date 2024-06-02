Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,005 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,283,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,329,000 after buying an additional 1,385,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 143.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,240 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,124,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,073,000 after acquiring an additional 468,938 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,266 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:CGDV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

