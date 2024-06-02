Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 353 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Snowflake by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE SNOW traded down $4.77 on Friday, reaching $136.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,049,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.59 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,880 shares of company stock worth $10,832,965 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

