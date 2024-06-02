Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $71.42. 2,177,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,917.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,544,983.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,479.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,236,010.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,914 shares of company stock worth $5,005,765 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

