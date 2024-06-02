Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $329,367,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $151,726,000. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,023,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,018,452. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.96.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

