Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 277.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 657,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,403. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

