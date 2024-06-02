Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $110,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,970 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,581 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 211,037 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 258,920 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.1 %

F traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. 57,205,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,322,204. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

