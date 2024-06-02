Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $526,000 Position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 49,423 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,818,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 910.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter.

PPH stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.46. 309,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,316. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $91.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

