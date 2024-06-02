Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $737,000 Stock Position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.46% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Price Performance

GXTG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.73. 5,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,513. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54. The company has a market cap of $22.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Profile

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

