Tradition Wealth Management LLC Makes New $597,000 Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

GBTC traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,600,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,366,417. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

