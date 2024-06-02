Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNG. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 340,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 249,438 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,888 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter.

BATS KNG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 361,412 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66.

About FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

